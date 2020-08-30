FIFA 21 OTW Predictions | Summer Ones to Watch FUT Cards

Ones to Watch are always a hotly debated subject ahead of a new FIFA release, and that’s no different for FIFA 21. So, here is our first batch of predictions for OTW cards in FUT 21.

With domestic leagues around the world looking to get their 2020/21 seasons underway, the transfer window has started to hot up. That’s good news for FIFA fans who are still playing FIFA 20 and looking forward to FIFA 21.

Transfers mean new cards in FIFA Ultimate Team so you can start to get a feel for what you want to do in the next game. Amongst these new cards are a select group called the Ones to Watch.

These highly sought after cards represent some of the biggest, and most interesting, moves of the transfer window and if you get one, they’ll update whenever your player gets an upgrade – be it a TOTW or such.

After a slow start to the window, teams are starting to restock their ranks with a whole host of transfers – in the Premier League at least, anyway. That means that we can finally take a look at who might grab a One to Watch.

We already know that new Chelsea forward Timo Werner is getting a special card after EA announced that on Instagram, and it seems like that new teammate Ben Chilwell will join him.

Further afield, Leroy Sane has finally swapped Manchester City for Bayern Munich, so he’ll probably one too. As will his replacement Ferran Torres. Everton look set to sign Allan from Napoli, which would add some bite to all-Premier League-themed Ultimate Teams.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch transfer cards predictions

Timo Werner – 86 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea (Confirmed)

Leroy Sane – 87 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich

Ferran Torres – 82 – Valencia to Manchester City

Nathan Ake – 83 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City

Ben Chilwell – 82 – Leicester City to Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech – 86 – Ajax to Chelsea

Achraf Hakimi – 82 – Real Madrid to inter Milan

Jude Bellingham – 76 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund

Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton

Gabriel – 82 – Lille to Arsenal

Victor Osimhen – 80 – Lille to Napoli

Willian – 83 – Chelsea to Arsenal

Rodrigo – 80 – Valencia to Leeds

Miralem Pjanic – 84 – Juventus to FC Barcelona

Arthur – 85 – FC Barcelona to Juventus

Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille

Dani Parejo – 84 – Valencia to Villarreal

Reiner Jesus – 78 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund

Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

Obviously, the list above is solely based on our predictions on who seems likely to get a card – and given that the transfer window still has a way to go before closing, there should be moves that shake things up.

As we get closer to the close of the window, and the launch of FIFA 21, we’ll keep the list updated with further predictions and any confirmed cards that EA might drop.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding the next game.