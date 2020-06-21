First look at Liverpool in FIFA 21 revealed

EA SPORTS have given players an early taste of what it is going to be like to play as Liverpool in FIFA 21, with a first look at Anfield, fan interaction, and the players.

Whether it be Jurgen Klopp, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, or Virgil van Dijk, fans of the six-time European champions will be looking forward to playing with their squad when the next game releases in October.

EA chiefs would usually be taking to the stage at E3 in June, showing off the trailer for their next flagship football title. However, this year was a little different, as their presentation was online only. Since EA Play went live, we've seen a whole lot of Liverpool in the next title, so let us run through what we have seen so far.

Anfield in FIFA 21

First and foremost, stadiums have looked great in FIFA for a number of years. This is mostly down to the fact that much of their interiors and exteriors are scanned in to recreate.

That said, in FIFA 21 it looks to be going to a whole other level. The two screenshots below are from outside and inside their famous stadium, located near the heart of the city.

The KOP (Outside)

The KOP (Inside)

The famous songs sung on Liverpool's KOP stand will live long in the memory of many football supporters, even those on the losing side of visits to the stadium. That bellowing atmosphere looks to be coming across very authentically in the next installment of the series, with remarkable detail.

Liverpool players in FIFA 21

You would have possibly expected to see the Premier League champions in waiting in FIFA 21 a few months from now, when the demo version is unveiled. Yet, the EA Play event showcased not just Anfield, but a clash between the Reds and Manchester City.

Virgil van Dijk can be seen going for a header, with a number of players standing around him. Club captain Jordan Henderson isn't far away, either.

As time goes on and more content is rolled out ahead of the FIFA 21 release date, we expect to see even more star heads as well. The ones included here are impressive.

Liverpool in the FIFA 21 EA Play teaser

If you want to really get a well-rounded look at the Anfield side in the next game, check out the EA Play teaser trailer below.

Be warned, some Madden content features in it as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfvMNaphiUE

Based on this promotional video, there's a good chance that a member of Liverpool's current team may not feature on the game case this year. Last year Virgil swept the top spot, along with Eden Hazard and Zinedine Zidane, but it looks like it is Kylian Mbappe's time to shine.

Once we know more about Liverpool and other top teams in FIFA 21, we'll be the first to let you know. From the very little we've seen of the game so far, are you optimistic or disappointed? Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.