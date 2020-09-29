EA SPORTS announce first FIFA 21 Global Series tournaments

EA SPORTS have officially announced the first tournaments of the FIFA 21 Global Series season, with a little help from some of the biggest names in FIFA and football.

The period of time between FIFA releases is always a painful one for players, as you have less reason to grind for the best results in Weekend League and your team is, by and large, the best it could be.

That means that players are all looking forward to getting the ball rolling again with FIFA 21, which is due to release on October 6.

Now, anyone hoping to make a name for themselves in FIFA knows the dates they’ve got to look forward to to get their competitive mode on.

FIFA 21 Global Series preseason invitationals

In a video featuring FIFA stalwarts such as Donovan ‘Tekkz’ Hunt and Hashtag United, alongside top names in world football like Ronaldinho and Gareth Bale, EA SPORTS officially announced that its Global Series would be continuing into FIFA 21, and even announced the first three events of the season.

Here’s what FIFA fans and competitors have to look forward to throughout October — including a pre-launch invitational tournament.

October 3 & 5 — Twitch Rivals Preseason Invitational

— Twitch Rivals Preseason Invitational October 8 — YouTube Gaming FIFA 21 Creator Tournament

— YouTube Gaming FIFA 21 Creator Tournament October 29 — FIFA 21 Challenge

You can find more details on the FIFA 21 Global Series in EA’s official Pitch Notes, including prize pools, more tournaments and how you can compete in them.

It’s not yet clear who will be involved in the above tournaments. They’re all invitationals, and with Twitch Rivals and YouTube Gaming involved, we can expect to see top creators and celebrities from the FIFA world and beyond taking part to bring the new game in.

Keep your eyes peeled on @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch as we bring you the latest FIFA 21 news — including who is going to play these tournaments when they roll around.