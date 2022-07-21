EA confirms cross-platform FUT Transfer Market

Ryan Lemay . 1 hour ago

Pro Clubs is one of FIFA’s most popular modes, but it won’t support crossplay in FIFA 23.

FUT player prices have always varied between Playstation and Xbox. However, for the first time in franchise history, FIFA 23 features a cross-platform Transfer Market.

Crossplay functionality has been at the top of FIFA fans’ wish lists for years. Finally, FIFA 23 opens the door to 1v1 modes between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia users.

PS4 and Xbox One players can also play together, but cross-gen play won’t be available.

Co-Op Seasons and Pro Clubs are not receiving cross-play functionality, which may upset some FIFA players.

A big question mark about cross-play was how the Fifa Ultimate Team Transfer Market would work. EA confirmed in its latest Pitch Notes that FIFA 23 would have a combined FUT transfer market.

EA confirms a shared FUT Transfer Market

In previous FIFAs, players could only buy and list players for the console they were playing on. EA stated that PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia users share the same FUT Transfer Market.

The FUT Transfer Market allows players to buy and sell player items that were either awarded from a pack or previously purchased on the Transfer Market.

The FIFA Transfer Market operates similarly to other Ultimate Team game modes, and player prices fluctuate throughout the year.

PC and Switch will continue to have their own separate Transfer Markets.

EA clarified that the update applies to all players and is not dependent on a player’s cross-play opt-in or out status.

In the past, Xbox player items on the FUT Market tended to be slightly cheaper than on Playstation.

A shared FUT Transfer Market will increase supply and demand in FIFA 23. It will be interesting to monitor the long-term market impact on player prices.