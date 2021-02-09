Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 players find new goal-scoring meta after Stepover nerf

Published: 9/Feb/2021 20:39

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 21 nutmeg skill moves meta
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21 players have apparently discovered a new surefire way to score goals after the previously overpowered stepover skill move was nerfed in Update 8.

Up until February 2021, the stepover was the tried and true FIFA 21 meta that most of the top players in Weekend League and FUT Champions used a lot and relied on heavily.

That was all up until Update 8 happened in January, which nerfed stepovers, making them no longer an easy skill move in-game and thus no longer as easy to pull off or be as effective.

But, as this skill move leaves the meta, the good old Directional Nutmeg maneuver has apparently taken its place, and it seems to be unstoppable against AI defenders.

EA Sports
The Directional Nutmeg is one of the simpler Skill Moves to pull off in FIFA 21.

The Directional Nutmeg has your player skillfully pass it through the legs of the defender and can be done on just by holding R1/RB and L1/LB while pushing the direction you want to pass on the right joystick.

Reddit user mognoiswebscale apparently discovered a way to sort-of ‘break’ FIFA’s AI defenders by using the move along with some forward pressure to score incredibly easy goals.

“I put both my strikers on target man. Play a driven ground pass to them, then a first-time nutmeg directly into the CB,” the user explained. “99% of the time it just glitches the CB AI and they don’t react.”

In case that sounds too good to be true, mognoiswebscale also provided video evidence of the tactic working during games. Sure enough, the defending center-backs just seem to freeze up and don’t react as they should, making goals way easier to score.

First time nutmegs are best way to score post patch now from FIFA

Knowing FIFA, this could very well end up being the new meta going forward, especially now that the nerfs to stepovers seem here to stay and players are looking for the next best way to get a leg up.

So, why not try to make those first nutmegs count while you still can? There’s no telling if EA will nerf that skill move eventually, so you may as well give it a shot (literally) while you still can.

FIFA

How to complete Pedro Goncalves FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

Published: 9/Feb/2021 5:41 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 16:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC: Pedro Gonçalves
EA Sports

Share

FIFA SBC Solutions FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have released another Future Stars SBC, introducing a new Pedro Goncalves FIFA 21 challenge as part of the promo, and here’s how to complete it. 

Pedro Goncalves is had an impressive season for Sporting in Portugal’s Primeira League despite only being 22-years-old. He’s netted 14 goals in 15 appearances as a midfielder, which is insane for a youngster.

But while his standard FUT 21 card was pretty average with a mere 76 OVR, he’s been given a well-deserved stats increase in the form of not one but two Future Stars SBC cards. Here’s all the information you need, including requirements, and solutions.

Future Stars promo
EA SPORTS
Future Stars is shaping up to be one of the best promos so far.

Pedro Goncalves FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC

Requirements

Here’s a list of all the requirements for the two teams included in this challenge.

National Duty

  • Number of players from Portugal: Min 1
  • In-Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

  • In-Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost

Pedro Goncalves card isn’t too expensive. It’ll only set you back around 138,000 to 162,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform, which is decent value. You’ll also have to build two squads to complete this SBC, which is quite a bit easier than others.

Solutions

National Duty

FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC: Pedro Gonçalves

Top Form

FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC: Pedro Gonçalves

If you want to add Pedro Goncalves to your FIFA Ultimate Team squad, you’ll need to figure out which version best suits your needs.

The RW card could be a great addition to your attack, while the CM variant can boost your midfield and defense. Either way, though, both cards are decent value for the price and well worth the time if you have FUT Coins and unwanted players to spare.

Pedro Gonçalves FIFA 21 Future Stars SBC expires on February 15. So, if you want to add him to your team, you better get cracking!