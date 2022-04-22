All Premier League FIFA 22 TOTS nominees: Salah, Van Dijk, De Bruyne

EA SPORTS has officially revealed the full list of players nominated for the Premier League Team of the Season in FIFA 22. We have the full list here, as well as how you can vote for your favorites.
Team of the Season (TOTS) brings together the best players from individual leagues to receive special items in Ultimate Team. On April 22 EA revealed the full list of nominees from the Premier League for FIFA 22.
It’s a laundry list of the best of the best from the English top flight, headlined by the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, and many more.
Here’s the full list of Premier League TOTS nominees, as well as how you can vote.
FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS players
Below is every single nominee for the Premier League Team of the Season, broken up by position:
Goalkeepers
- Alisson — Liverpool
- David De Gea — Manchester United
- Ederson — Manchester City
- Jose Sa — Wolves
- Aaron Ramsdale — Arsenal
Defenders
- Trent Alexander-Arnold — Liverpool
- João Cancelo — Manchester City
- Joel Matip — Liverpool
- Andrew Robertson — Liverpool
- Cristian Romero — Spurs
- Rúben Dias — Manchester City
- Virgil Van Dijk — Liverpool
- Kyle Walker — Manchester City
- Kyle Walker-Peters — Southampton
Midfielders
- Saïd Benrahma — West Ham
- Bernardo Silva — Manchester City
- Jarrod Bowen — West Ham
- Bruno Fernandes — Manchester United
- Kevin De Bruyne — Manchester City
- Fabinho — Liverpool
- Conor Gallagher — Crystal Palace
- Ilkay Gündogan — Manchester City
- Martin Ødegaard — Arsenal
- Raphinha — Leeds
- Declan Rice — West Ham
- Rodri — Manchester City
- Rúben Neves — Wolves
- Bukayo Saka — Arsenal
- James Ward-Prowse — Southampton
Attackers
- Michail Antonio — West Ham
- Cristiano Ronaldo — Manchester United
- Diogo Jota — Liverpool
- Phil Foden — Manchester City
- Harry Kane — Spurs
- Riyad Mahrez — Manchester City
- Sadio Mané — Liverpool
- Mohamed Salah — Liverpool
- Son Heung-Min — Spurs
- Raheem Sterling — Manchester City
- Ivan Toney — Brentford
How to vote for FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season
To submit your picks for the Premier League TOTS in FIFA 22, all you need to do is head over to the official EA site right here, and build your preferred starting XI.
Once you’ve made your picks, all you have to do is wait until May 6 when the Premier League TOTS squad will be revealed and included in packs.
Those special TOTS cards will only be available until May 13, so if your favorite makes the cut, don’t wait around too long to pick them up.
