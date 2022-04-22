All Premier League FIFA 22 TOTS nominees: Salah, Van Dijk, De Bruyne

EA SPORTS has officially revealed the full list of players nominated for the Premier League Team of the Season in FIFA 22. We have the full list here, as well as how you can vote for your favorites.

Team of the Season (TOTS) brings together the best players from individual leagues to receive special items in Ultimate Team. On April 22 EA revealed the full list of nominees from the Premier League for FIFA 22.

It’s a laundry list of the best of the best from the English top flight, headlined by the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, and many more.

Advertisement

Here’s the full list of Premier League TOTS nominees, as well as how you can vote.

FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS players

Below is every single nominee for the Premier League Team of the Season, broken up by position:

Goalkeepers

Alisson — Liverpool

David De Gea — Manchester United

Ederson — Manchester City

Jose Sa — Wolves

Aaron Ramsdale — Arsenal

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold — Liverpool

João Cancelo — Manchester City

Joel Matip — Liverpool

Andrew Robertson — Liverpool

Cristian Romero — Spurs

Rúben Dias — Manchester City

Virgil Van Dijk — Liverpool

Kyle Walker — Manchester City

Kyle Walker-Peters — Southampton

Midfielders

Saïd Benrahma — West Ham

Bernardo Silva — Manchester City

Jarrod Bowen — West Ham

Bruno Fernandes — Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne — Manchester City

Fabinho — Liverpool

Conor Gallagher — Crystal Palace

Ilkay Gündogan — Manchester City

Martin Ødegaard — Arsenal

Raphinha — Leeds

Declan Rice — West Ham

Rodri — Manchester City

Rúben Neves — Wolves

Bukayo Saka — Arsenal

James Ward-Prowse — Southampton

Attackers

Michail Antonio — West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo — Manchester United

Diogo Jota — Liverpool

Phil Foden — Manchester City

Harry Kane — Spurs

Riyad Mahrez — Manchester City

Sadio Mané — Liverpool

Mohamed Salah — Liverpool

Son Heung-Min — Spurs

Raheem Sterling — Manchester City

Ivan Toney — Brentford

How to vote for FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season

To submit your picks for the Premier League TOTS in FIFA 22, all you need to do is head over to the official EA site right here, and build your preferred starting XI.

Once you’ve made your picks, all you have to do is wait until May 6 when the Premier League TOTS squad will be revealed and included in packs.

Those special TOTS cards will only be available until May 13, so if your favorite makes the cut, don’t wait around too long to pick them up.