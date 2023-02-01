All FIFA 23 January transfer cards released: Ronaldo, Gakpo, more

New FIFA 23 Ultimate Team cards for the January transfer window have started to be released. Here’s everything you need to know.

For football clubs across the globe, the January transfer window offers them the chance to add some much-needed reinforcements for the second half of the season. Well, that is unless you’re Everton.

When it comes to FIFA Ultimate Team, the January window lands in an awkward spot. While fans want to add some shiny new cards to their teams, Team of the Year takes priority. Meaning newly transferred players typically have to wait a few weeks before they’re updated.

Article continues after ad

Well, as the calendar has now turned over to February, EA SPORTS have acted a little quickly and released the first batch of January transfer cards.

All January transfer cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

That’s right, if you’re looking to get your hands on an Al Nassr version of Cristiano Ronaldo or a Liverpool Cody Gakpo, you’re in luck. The attackers are a part of the first batch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The newly released cards have started arriving in packs as of February 1, meaning that if you need their previous versions, you better be prepared to pay a premium on the market.

In total, there are 18 transferred players with new cards, and many of the moves made late in the window haven’t been reflected in-game just yet. So, you’ll have to wait for that Chelsea Enzo Fernandez and Bayern Munich Joao Cancelo. Though, there is an Arsenal version of Jorginho available via a Flashback SBC.

Article continues after ad

Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

Cody Gakpo – Liverpool

Daley Blind – Bayern Munich

Geronimo Rulli – Ajax

Ruslan Malinovskyi – Marseille

Matheus Cunha – Wolves

Maximilian Wöber – Leeds United

Benoît Badiashile – Chelsea

Kasper Dolberg – Hoffenheim

Mislav Oršic – Southampton

Martin Dúbravka – Newcastle United

Bram Nuytinck – Sampdoria

Francesco Caputo – Empoli

Djordje Mihailovic – AZ Alkmaar

Evander – Portland Timbers

Luis Javier Suárez – UD Almeria

Martín Ojeda – Orlando City

Ruud Vormer – Zulte Waregem

Screenshot via FUTBin There are just a few January transfer cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

As noted, many of the other January transfers will be reflected in card changes that come at a later date. We’ll update this list when they happen.

Previous versions of the cards will no longer be in packs, but you’ll obviously still be able to use them if they’re in your club. Just be wary about trading them in for SBCs.