Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Here’s how to get him onto the club in FIFA 23.

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially exited Europe and signed the biggest deal in football history with Al-Nassr.

The record-breaking deal is worth up to €200m annually, putting him far above and beyond all of his fellow superstar footballers. With the monumental move becoming official, many FIFA players have been wondering when the Portuguese star will be transferred to his new team in Ultimate Team.

Here’s how to get him onto the new club, and when he’ll be officially switched to Al-Nassr in Ultimate Team.

EA SPORTS Ronaldo is headed to Al-Nassr on a new massive contract.

How to get Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr in FIFA 23

Even if Ronaldo isn’t officially transferred to his new club, you can move him yourself if you edit your rosters in offline mode. Here’s how to do so:

Go to the FIFA 23 home menu and click settings

Click Edit Teams

Select Manchester United, then select the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr

Go to Team Sheets and slot him into the starting lineup

Ronaldo will line up as the team’s new striker and will certainly be a started once he makes his debut

When will Ronaldo be transferred to Al-Nassr in Ultimate Team?

As of right now, we don’t know when Ronaldo will be transferred in Ultimate Team from Man U over to Al-Nassr.

For now, the only way to play Ronaldo on his new club is to edit the rosters yourself and play in an offline FIFA 23 mode like Career.