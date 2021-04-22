How to complete Ake & Lo Celso FIFA 21 Showdown SBCs: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS are getting ready for the EFL Cup 2021 Final between Manchester City and Tottenham on April 25 with a huge Showdown SBC featuring Nathan Ake and Giovani Lo Celso. Both cards are stellar, so here’s how you can pick them up for yourself.

It’s the biggest game of the weekend coming up. Manchester City and Tottenham are fighting for the first big bit of English silverware in 2021 in the EFL Cup Final.

To celebrate the occasion, EA SPORTS are putting on a FIFA 21 Showdown SBC featuring City defender Nathan Ake and Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The winner of the EFL Cup Final will get a +2 upgrade in-game, so choose wisely. If you’re torn, we’ve got you covered with a breakdown of both cards, and a cheeky prediction for Sunday’s game.

FIFA 21 Showdown Ake & Lo Celso SBC: in-game stats

Showdown Nathan Ake stats

Showdown Giovani Lo Celso stats

FIFA 21 Showdown Ake & Lo Celso SBC: requirements & cost

Showdown Ake SBC requirements & cost

Manchester City

# of players from Manchester City: Min 1

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

The 87-rated Ake card is going to cost a pretty penny ⁠— around 250,000 coins depending on platform. However, the CB card will most certainly be meta for most Premier League teams, so it could be worth the cost.

Xbox: 244,000

244,000 Playstation: 257,000

257,000 PC: 296,000

Showdown Lo Celso SBC requirements & cost

Spurs

# of players from Spurs: Min 1

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Despite being the higher rated card at 88, Lo Celso’s SBC comes in a bit cheaper at a smidge above 200,000 coins depending on platform.

Xbox: 201,000

201,000 Playstation: 201,000

201,000 PC: 238,000

FIFA 21 Showdown Ake & Lo Celso SBC: cheapest solutions

Below you’ll find some of the cheapest solutions to each of the required squads for both Ake’s & Lo Celso’s Showdown SBCs. These don’t require any loyalty or position change cards, so they’re as straightforward (and cheap) as possible.

Showdown Ake SBC solutions

Manchester City solution

Premier League solution

Showdown Lo Celso solutions

Spurs solution

Premier League solution

We did say at the top there’d be a cheeky prediction for this weekend’s action: Our pick is on Manchester City to take home the EFL Cup title with their current run of form.

If that comes true, the Ake Showdown card will be boosted to a whopping 89-rated beast.

You have until April 25 ⁠— just before kick-off ⁠— to make your mind up. Tell us on @UltimateTeamUK who you chose and why, and best of luck!