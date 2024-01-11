Best Trent Alexander-Arnold FPL replacements after injury

Ahead of Gameweek 21, it was revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold had suffered from a hyperextended knee and would be out for “several weeks.” So who is best to replace the prolific full-back in Fantasy Premier League? Here are our picks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been widely considered an essential pick in FPL over the last few years. His creativity has led to multiple goals and assists, revolutionizing what it means to be a full-back in the current day, usually priced similarly to the mid-range midfielders and offering more points to boot.

While he didn’t start this season off quite the same, Liverpool have started to find form and as a result, so has Trent — but this latest setback will be devastating both to him and to his over two million owners in FPL.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Ljinders confirmed: “Trent hyperextended his knee during the last game … He had a scan and he will be out for a few weeks, so let’s see after that.”

So who is best to fill that defender role in your Fantasy Premier League team? Here are our best picks.

Who to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in FPL with

Kieran Trippier (6.7m, NEW)

Trippier feels like a natural sideways step for Trent owners — a high-priced defender that has been a constant force for Newcastle at both ends of the pitch.

Despite his poor run of form, Trippier is well worth consideration if you have no other areas to address on the pitch and aren’t worried about your budget.

Pervis Estupiñan (4.9m, BHA)

Estupiñan is finally back for Brighton, with a reduced price to his peak this season, but before his injury, he was one of the best picks in the game.

Now, he’s clocking in at sub-5m and has scored two goals in four games since his return.

Alfie Doughty (4.5m, LUT)

Doughty has really gone under the radar of late, but ahead of Gameweek 21, is the most in-form defender in the game.

He’s earned four assists in his last five games and with matches against Burnley and Sheffield United in the next few gameweeks, he could be a brilliant rotation option for your team.

Pedro Porro (5.7m, TOT)

Pedro Porro has been one of the standout performers at the back this season and is guaranteed 90 minutes each week. He’s the third-highest scoring defender in the game thus far with a great run of fixtures that includes Brentford, Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace, and Fulham over the next 10 gameweeks.

Spurs’ fixtures do take a turn from Gameweek 33 onwards but, until then, Pedro Porro is about as essential as it gets.

Emerson (4.5m, WHU)

If you’re looking for another cheap differential to help bolster the rest of your squad, West Ham’s Emerson is another player who has gone under the radar.

Going into Gameweek 21 he ranks second in the form standings for defenders, off the back of four straight clean sheets against the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Brighton. West Ham’s upturn in defensive prowess could make for a good budget differential in Emerson.

Virgil van Dijk (6.3m, LIV)

If you ultimately want to stick with Liverpool defenders, then Virgil van Dijk might be the obvious choice.

While he doesn’t have the same offensive power that Trent does, he’s still a stalwart at the back for a Liverpool side that are clearly on the up, and comes 2m cheaper than his injured teammate too.

Obviously, there is no science behind picking the best replacement here, but what you can do is make informed decisions based on price, form, and the needs of your FPL team.

With injuries mounting up and both the Asia Cup and AFCON ongoing, you might be looking to use your wildcard. If you do, make sure you pick the best wildcard team for this week according to AI.