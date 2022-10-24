Fallout 4 next-gen patch coming in 2023 with performance mode, 4K and more

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Fallout 4 is getting a free next-gen patch that will bring a performance mode, 4K resolution, bug fixes, and Creation Club content.

Bethesda is celebrating Fallout’s 25th anniversary by releasing a completely free update for Fallout 4 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The update will aim to make Fallout 4 fit more comfortably on next-gen consoles, a game that was initially released all the way back in 2015. Fallout 4 has mostly been kept alive by its dedicated player base via community mods, but now, Bethesda themselves are pushing an update to improve the seven-year-old title.

Below is a roundup of the updates coming to the game, and when we should expect to see the patch go live.

Bethesda Fallout 4 was released back on November 10, 2015.

When is Fallout 4 next-gen patch?

Fallout 4’s next-gen patch will be released sometime in 2023. As of now, there is no specific date as to when next year the patch will go live. When it does go live, it will be completely free for all Fallout 4 players.

The patch will bring performance mode features that will help deliver higher frame rates, 4K features for high-resolution gameplay, bug fixes, and bouns Creation Club content.

Despite being released years ago, Fallout 4 is still hankered by tons of bugs that impede progress. Hopefully, when the patch eventually goes live, the bug fixes are able to make for a smoother experience for players who are exploring the wastelands of Fallout 4 for the very first time.