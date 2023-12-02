Fallout fans “hyped” for TV series after trailer sticks the landing

The first trailer for the upcoming Fallout TV series has dropped, and fans are hyped after the brief snippet of Bethesda’s apocalypse.

Live-action adaptations are a tricky business — for every One Piece, Netflix’s well-received adaptation of the popular manga, there’s the Halo TV show, a harshly criticized adaptation.

When news of the Fallout TV series broke three years ago, it felt right to be cautiously optimistic. The series is ripe for a media port since Bethesda spent years crafting it to near perfection, but it also felt like a disaster waiting to happen.

Article continues after ad

Riding the wave of incredible images shown earlier this week, the first trailer has dropped. While expectations were mixed going in, fans are hyped for the upcoming Fallout TV series after seeing just how well the trailer captured the tone of the Fallout series.

Article continues after ad

Fallout fans react to the TV series trailer

The first trailer for Fallout shows off two minutes of nuclear wasteland exploration, insanity, and lighthearted jokes, very much in the spirit of the Fallout games.

Brief snippets show the beginning of Ella Purnell’s outside journey, the iconic Power Armor, and a scenic shot of the end of the world featuring Walton Goggins as The Ghoul.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Immediately, social media went abuzz with initial reactions to the trailer. Feedback has been through the roof, and provided the Fallout TV series delivers a cohesive plot, this could be Prime Video’s best work to date.

That said, some fans were left hoping for more out of the reveal. One, in particular, is hoping for the “truly authentic experience” they know only Bethesda is capable of delivering.

Article continues after ad

Time will tell how the upcoming adaptation plays out but with the latest wave of media revealing a promising setup, all signs point to this series being yet another example of a video game adaptation done right.

Article continues after ad

The Fallout TV series will be opening the Vault doors for the very first time in its grand Prime Video debut on April 12, 2024.