Ninja, Mr Beast & more get Fall Guys skins after $1 million charity bid

After an intense bidding war, Ninja, Aimlab, and Mr Beast decided to collaborate at the last minute and won the Fall Guys Battle of the Brands competition with a $1 million bid, which means their skins will be made and added to the popular battle royale game.

A couple weeks back, developer Mediatonic announced a bidding war for their game Fall Guys. Notable members of the community were tasked with donating money in order to get a skin designed by them added to the battle royale, and needless to say, it was a success.

The competition had some major players like Ninja, Mr. Beast, and more, all making insanely high bids. At the end of the day, however, multiple people came out on top on August 31.

Crowns should be held in the palms of those who continue to do good 👑 We've teamed up with @G2esports, @Ninja & @MrBeast to pledge $1,000,000 for charity! @SpecialEffect you dropped this 👑 pic.twitter.com/siBA3q819d — Aim Lab (@aimlab) August 31, 2020

In a last minute move, Ninja, Mr Beast, Aim Lab, and G2 Esports teamed up to collaborate and are officially the winner of the self-described "Battle of the Brands," capping things off with a whopping $1 million bid.

Unfortunately, we don't have a look at the skins that will get added to the game. While Ninja and Aim Lab collaborated in the past for a cosmetic combining both of their brands, there's no telling how they will look now that Mr Beast and G2 Esports are a part of the team.

Beyond the cosmetic, the money is going to a good cause. Rather than pocketing the cash itself, all the funds raised are going towards Special Effect, a charity in the UK that helps gamers with physical disabilities.

After their winning bid, the official Fall Guys Twitter account confirmed that all four participants would be getting their own skins, rather than just one between them. "YES! We will include 4 costumes as a special thank you to the amazing people that made this possible," the tweet read.

Raising $1 million for @SpecialEffect will have such an INCREDIBLE impact!



We'll now sort out the donations while our artists start to collab with the winners on their skins!



YES! We will include 4 costumes as a special thank you to the amazing people that made this possible ♥️ — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 31, 2020

Generally speaking, major skins have cost around five crowns in the past, which is the currency earned by winning Fall Guys matches. It wouldn't be shocking if these cosmetics are similar in price or even cost more, considering the size of the bid that ultimately won.

Hopefully this isn't the last skin competition Mediatonic does. Given how much money they raised with this one, it's possible they'll consider holding another in the future.