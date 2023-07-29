Fall Guys mini-games are coming to Final Fantasy XIV in unique crossover

In an unprecedented surprise to fans of both games, Square Enix and Mediatonic have announced a collaboration between Final Fantasy XIV and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

This alliance, a fusion of the MMORPG world with the multiplayer battle royale party game, is set to introduce new gameplay elements and rewards across both platforms.

Scheduled for release in the upcoming Patch 6.5x series, Final Fantasy XIV players can look forward to Fall Guys-inspired obstacle courses in the famed Gold Saucer’s all-new battle royale mode. The precise nature of these challenges remains under wraps, but competitors can anticipate an arena where they demonstrate their prowess and pit themselves against friends and rivals alike.

Simultaneously, Fall Guys is getting its share of updates. From Tuesday, August 22, to Tuesday, October 3, players can unlock a bunch of Final Fantasy XIV-themed goodies through the Warriors of Light Fame Pass. Emotes, costumes, and other rewards worthy of Eorzea’s champions will be up for grabs, adding an RPG flair to the game’s usual vibrant chaos.

The Final Fantasy and Fall Guys merger is but one piece of a series of announcements made by Square Enix today.

Fans of FFXIV can also expect the launch of its fifth expansion, Dawntrail, in Summer 2024, introducing the second major storyline in the game’s history.

Dawntrail was officially unveiled during the Keynote Address on July 28, 2023, by FFXIV Director and Producer Naoki Yoshida and Square Enix’s Takashi Kiryu.

Adding to this wave of excitement, Final Fantasy XIV will soon be available on Xbox Series X and S. The game is expected to undergo an open beta test during the Patch 6.5x period, leading to an official release in Spring 2024.

This Final Fantasy x Fall Guys announcement comes on the heels of an earlier, equally surprising alliance between Fall Guys and Death Stranding.

This trend of crossovers extends beyond these games, however, as seen with recent reveals of Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj joining Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone, and Fortnite’s long list of collaborative projects.

Stay tuned for more updates on Final Fantasy and Fall Guys.