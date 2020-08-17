Is Fall Guys coming to mobile and Xbox? Everything we know

Players on PlayStation 4 and PC have been enjoying the new obstacle course battle royale game Fall Guys since early August 2020. Because the game is only on two platforms, many are wondering when or even if the game is coming to other systems. Here's what we know.

Fall Guys started out as just another indie game. The game got some notable praise at E3 2019, but it didn't really hit star levels until it's beta in 2020 and, of course, its subsequent release. Since then, it's consistently been the talk of the town, with everyone pretty much praising the game for its originality.

That being said, the battle royale is currently locked on two platforms, PS4 and PC, with little to no talk about the game coming to other consoles. Though, there is some information we know, so we've compiled everything you need to know about Fall Guys hitting Xbox One, mobile, and beyond.

Has the game been confirmed for other platforms?

As of August 17, developer Mediatonic has not officially confirmed whether or not the game will be coming to any other platforms. Previously, the developer revealed that they were only focusing on PS4 and PC at launch. That being said, not all hope is lost.

The devs recently posted on their support page that it is open to suggestions about what platforms it should bring the game to next. While it wasn't outright said, it seems like if there's a demand for the game to be on a certain platform, they'll more than likely bring it.

Fall Guys are planning to add it to IOS & Android, based on some placeholders they have. — HYPEX - Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) August 11, 2020

How far into development is Fall Guys for Xbox One, mobile, Switch, etc.?

Given the fact that the developers only recently commented about suggesting the game on other platforms, that would seemingly imply that little to no development has begun on these ports.

That being said, recently, there was code found in the game referencing a possible mobile release, so it's possible that work on a mobile version has started already in some way, shape, or form.

That being said, the reference was apparently very minor, so the above should only be taken as speculation right now.