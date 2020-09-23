First look at new Fall Guys Season 2 level with “Big Yeetus’ Friend”

After being teased during the initial sneak peak at Gamescom Opening Night, Fall Guys has given us a first look at gameplay from a brand new level coming during the Season 2 update for the game and it features a new obstacle.

Even though it doesn’t really feel like it, Fall Guys has been officially released for almost two months now. The game has enjoyed massive success, constantly topping the charts on Twitch for weeks and getting big names like TimTheTatman and others involved.

Now, Season 2 for the game is only a couple weeks out. On October 6, fans will be able to jump into a slew of new levels, unlock a ton of new costumes, and more. Players even got a look at the medieval-themed season during Gamescom Opening Night but since then, we haven’t gotten anything in regards to it. Until now.

We used up the best possible name when we came up with Big Yeetus...



Now we need your help to name Big Yeetus' new friend from Season 2



WHAT ARE THEY CALLED? pic.twitter.com/TQDqVkGN2a — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 23, 2020

Fall Guys has teased a first look at gameplay from one of the new levels thanks to a screenshot uploaded to the game’s official Twitter account and it seems like it’ll feature the “friend” of the famous Big Yeetus.

The screenshot itself gives us the first look at one of the levels previously seen as concept art in the Season 2 sneak peak trailer. If the concept art is accurate, then it appears to be about halfway through the level.

Right now, of course, we don’t have a name for this race level, however, it seems to include what the Fall Guys developers are calling the ‘friend’ of Big Yeetus, the giant spinning hammer that flings unsuspecting players across the map.

Hopefully this is a sign that another look at the season is coming soon. Hopefully we’ll see a full trailer a week before it comes out, which is currently just a few short days away.