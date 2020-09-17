Fall Guys ultra rare Unicorn skin revealed and coming soon for free

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has announced that players will soon be receiving an Ultra Rare Unicorn skin for their patience regarding cheaters in the game. The best part, however, is that it's going to be completely free for everyone.

Cheating has plagued the PC version of Fall Guys ever since it's launched back in August. While the PS4 version has remained relatively cheater-free, players on the PC version have had to deal with them in a ton of lobbies. It wasn't uncommon to see a player zip to the finish line instantly once the match started.

Now, after the game's mid-season update, dubbed the Big Yeetus and Anti-Cheatus update by Mediatonic, anti-cheat software has been implemented into the game, apparently reducing the number of cheaters drastically. While it would be unfair to say the issue is "solved," it's completely reasonable to say that it's now manageable.

To reward players for their patience with the cheaters, Mediatonic is releasing a brand new, Ultra Rare Twinklycorn skin and the best part is that it's going to be free for everyone, regardless of platform, level, or Kudos/Crowns count.

According to the developers, the skin is an alternate version of the Unicorn skin already featured in-game. While the original had white, pink, and blue accents, this version features more of a creamy-white base color, alongside a dark brown and purple tutu.

Thank you Fall Guys community for sticking with us while we yeeted the cheaters



As a reward for believing in us...



In the next few weeks, we'll be gifting you all an U L T R A rare alternate version of the Unicorn costume 🦄



Now it's time to believe in...

T W I N K L Y C O R N pic.twitter.com/eVEytHdprG — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 17, 2020

Unfortunately, as of the time of this writing, it's unknown when the skin will actually become available. While Mediatonic says that it will be within the next few weeks, that's hardly an exact release date.

By that timeline, we might not see the skin in our inventories until the start of Season 2, which is set to begin on October 6. That, however, is pure speculation. There's a chance that skin will be added within the next couple of days, but only time will tell.

Keep it locked to Dexerto to find out when exactly you'll be able to look for the Twinklycorn skin in your Fall Guys inventory.