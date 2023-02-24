Toronto Ultra & Toronto Defiant’s OverActive Media CEO steps down

Chris Overholt has stepped down as CEO of OverActive Media, the owner of the MAD Lions and the Toronto-based franchises in the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League, the company has announced.

Overholt is stepping aside from the role to “pursue another opportunity”, according to OverActive Media, with co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Adam Adamou taking over as CEO on an interim basis.

It remains unclear if Overholt will continue in the esports industry. The former CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee for eight years, he was hired by OverActive Media in October 2018 as the company’s founding CEO, overseeing operations as it expanded into other games and became listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange in 2021.

Article continues after ad

“Under Chris’ leadership, OverActive has emerged as one of the world’s leading esports organizations,” said chairman Sheldon Pollack. “His experience, passion and vision for our potential has established a strong foundation on which we will continue building our business.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We are grateful to have had Chris leading our organization during such a pivotal time in our development.”

OverActive Media is the owner of the Overwatch League Toronto Defiant and the Call of Duty League team Toronto Ultra. It also owns esports organization MAD Lions, which competes in League of Legends with a team in Europe’s LEC, and Valorant with an NA Challengers squad.

Article continues after ad

Toronto Ultra Toronto Ultra’s parent company has a new CEO

The changes in OverActive Media’s leadership come amid a turbulent week for companies involved in the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League. Reports have suggested that Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is looking to sell its teams in the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League after gutting several departments in its esports company, The Guard. This “could signal more exits to come among other franchise owners”, according to Sports Business Journal.