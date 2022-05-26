Vinicius Jr playing Warzone “every day” ahead of Real Madrid vs Liverpool final

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. has been spotted playing Call of Duty Warzone with a Twitch streamer just days before the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have already won the La Liga title this season, finishing a whopping 13 points clear of domestic rivals Barcelona. When Los Blancos lock horns with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in Paris, on May 28, they have the chance to make history again – and secure the Spanish club’s 14th European Cup.

To do that, though, they are going to need their best players to be on top of their game, like Vini Jr.

The Brazilian winger is a known gamer, having assembled a number of star-studded Ultimate Team lineups and sharing them with his fans in the past. However, it’s not virtual football practice that Vinicius has been trying out in the run-up to his biggest game of the season.

Instead, he’s been playing Warzone non-stop.

Vinicius Jr playing Warzone ahead of Madrid vs Liverpool final

The 21-year-old flying forward has been spotted playing the Call of Duty battle royale game with a Madrid-based streamer.

Ana Marrero, a Team Heretics creator with over 125,000 followers on Twitch, linked up with the player on May 24. During a conversation posted to TikTok, she asked about how preparations for the big game is going – and he responded by saying the media attention has been wild.

He said: “Today there was press in our training. I was talking about football for an hour and a half…” joking that they always ask about Kylian Mbappe, who recently turned down a move to Spain to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. When asked about how many he will score in the final, he added: “Pfftt, I don’t know (nervous laugh). Complicated… One [goal] and a victory is alright.”

After that, Ana asked about whether he’d play Warzone with her – so he jumped into the lobby. “I play every day,” he replied.

Vini also said that he often jumps into the battle royale with Brazilian teammate Eder Militao, who also plays for Real Madrid.

He played along with Ana during a two-hour special stream, showing off his callout skills, but on May 28 the only skills he’s going to need is those on the pitch.

With Liverpool looking to round off a treble of trophies, it’s going to be a difficult game that requires a lot of concentration to get over the line. Maybe, just maybe, Warzone helps with that.