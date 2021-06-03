Athlete marketers OneTeam acquire Theorycraft to expand esports business - Dexerto

OneTeam, a company that helps athletes to manage and increase their commercial value, have acquired esports and gaming advisory firm Theorycraft.

Founded by players associations across some of the world’s biggest sports leagues, OneTeam are looking to strengthen their expertise and presence in competitive gaming.

By acquiring Theorycraft, the company bring on board co-founders Lauren Gaba Flanagan and Nathen McVittie as their director of strategy and director of creative, respectively.

OneTeam hope to increase their footprint in gaming and esports through this move, presumably aiming to work with prominent players associations such as League of Legends’ LCS Players Association and the Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association (CSPPA).

Advertisement

Bryce Blum, an esports lawyer that also co-founded the advisory firm, will join the sports marketing specialists as a consultant. He has experience working with sports teams by assisting them in their ventures into the esports industry.

OneTeam are backed by the NFL Players Association, MLB Players Association, and investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, helping athletes to make the most of their name, image, and likeness rights.

They also work with athletes that are part of the MLS Players Association, US Rugby Players Association, the Women’s Women’s National Basketball Players Association, and the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association in soccer.

Advertisement

The LCS PA is proud to announce new leadership and our vision for helping players: pic.twitter.com/teqduxUn4w — LCS Players Association (@NALCSPA) May 26, 2021

Now, with Gaba Flanagan, McVittie, and Blum on board, they’ll help aid former Splyce CEO Marty Strenczewilk to operate the group’s activities in gaming and content creation.

Theorycraft are perhaps best known for facilitating a partnership between finance company SoFi and League of Legends developers Riot Games to support the amateur and semi-professional scene in North America.