LOUD aspas’ Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Loud Valorant pro Erick ‘aspas’ Santos is considered one of the best Valorant players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about aspas’ Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.
aspas rose to prominence in 2022 on LOUD and made every VCT international event and two grand finals with the team. At VCT LOCK//IN he continued that form and made the grand finals of the 2023 tournament with a restructured LOUD team.
For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what LOUD aspas’ settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
aspas’ mouse settings
The Valorant pro plays on a 0.4 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 320. He competes using a Vaxee XE Orange mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.4
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1
|eDPI
|320
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|Off
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
aspas’ Valorant crosshair
aspas, like many pros, uses a small cross-hair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|Off
|Outline Opacity
|N/A
|Outline Thickness
|N/A
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1.00
|Inner Line Length
|4.00
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2.00
|Inner Line Offset
|0
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
aspas’ Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|E
|Ability: 2
|Q
|Ability: 3
|C
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
aspas’ monitor & resolution
aspas currently uses the ASUS TUF VG259QM gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Native
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, aspas choose to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|None
|Anisotropic Filtering
|1x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
aspas’ equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|VAXEE XE Orange
|Monitor
|ASUS TUF VG258QM
|Keyboard
|Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
|Headset
|HyperX Cloud II
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate LOUD aspas’ settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.