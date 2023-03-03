EsportsEsports

LOUD aspas’ Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

aspas LOUDLance Skundrich/Riot Games

Loud Valorant pro Erick ‘aspas’ Santos is considered one of the best Valorant players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about aspas’ Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

aspas rose to prominence in 2022 on LOUD and made every VCT international event and two grand finals with the team. At VCT LOCK//IN he continued that form and made the grand finals of the 2023 tournament with a restructured LOUD team.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what LOUD aspas’ settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

aspas with a large dog plushie Valorant ChampionsLance Skundrich/Riot Games
asapas kept the mood light with his many dog plushies at Valorant Champions.

aspas’ mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.4 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 320. He competes using a Vaxee XE Orange mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.4
Zoom Sensitivity 1
eDPI 320
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input Off
Mouse acceleration Off

aspas’ Valorant crosshair

aspas, like many pros, uses a small cross-hair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle.  You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

  •  0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color White
Outlines Off
Outline Opacity N/A
Outline Thickness N/A
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 4.00
Inner Lines Thickness 2.00
Inner Line Offset 0
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

aspas’ Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 E
Ability: 2 Q
Ability: 3 C
Ability: Ultimate X

aspas’ monitor & resolution

aspas currently uses the ASUS TUF VG259QM gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Native
Refresh Rate N/A
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, aspas choose to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette Off
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing None
Anisotropic Filtering 1x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening Off
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

aspas’ equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse VAXEE XE Orange
Monitor ASUS TUF VG258QM
Keyboard Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
Headset HyperX Cloud II

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate LOUD aspas’ settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.