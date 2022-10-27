Lil Nas X to headline LoL Worlds 2022 opening ceremony

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Riot Games has announced that Lil Nas X will headline with League of Legends World Championships opening ceremony on November 5 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Lil Nas X will perform the 2022 Worlds anthem, “Star Walking,” to the crowd alongside other musical acts. Lil Nas X created the 2022 Worlds anthem with Riot Games and has also served as the President of League of Legends in the company’s promotional circuit around the international tournament.

Along with Lil Nas X, singer Jackson Wang, in partnership with label 88rising, will debut “Fire to the Fuse,” a Riot Games Music-created theme song for the new in-game skin line Empyrean. Other artists performing before the Worlds grand final include Louis Leibfried and Edda Hayes.

Riot Games always puts on a show for fans before the competition comes to an end in the Worlds grand final and this year looks to be no exception.

“From the two best LoL Esports teams in the world to the Opening Ceremony lineup, the World Final stage will be brimming with icons. We couldn’t be more excited to have these internationally-acclaimed artists bring their incomparable talent to Worlds, a spectacular celebration of the best of League,” Naz Aletaha, the Global Head of LoL Esports, said in a press release.

Lil Nas X to perform before the tournament winner is crowned

Worlds 2022 is almost over as there are only the semifinals and grand final left to play. JDG, T1, Gen.G and DRX are the final teams left out of the 24 that qualified for the tournament.

JDG will take on T1 on October 29 and Gen.G will face DRX on October 30 for a chance to make the grand final. The two teams that make it through will fight for their right to lift the Summoners Cup on November 5.