Misfits’ LEC spot reportedly bought by Spanish organization Team Heretics

Meg Kay . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

The spot reportedly sold for between $34-36 million, much lower that the rumored initial asking price of $40-50 million.

Initially reported by Eros, Misfits Gaming have become the latest LEC organization in the past few years to sell their slot in the league. First Origen, then Schalke 04, and now Misfits – since 2019, multiple teams have looked to offload their spots and welcome a new generation of organizations to Europe’s tier-1 tournament.

Initial reports suggested that the main contenders for the spot were Spain’s Team Heretics and France’s Karmine Corp – but a report by Blix.gg’s Alejandro ‘Anonimotum’ Gomis now suggests that Karmine Corp are out of the running. The report states that Team Heretics have officially acquired the Misfits spot, and will enter the LEC in 2023.

Who are Team Heretics?

Founded in 2016, Team Heretics is a Spanish organization with teams in CS:GO, Call of Duty, Valorant, and League of Legends.

After having competed in second-division Spanish league tournaments since 2017, the team finally entered the Superliga at the start of 2022, where they finished in eighth place in the Spring split, failing to qualify for playoffs. They currently sit tied for first place with Giants in the Summer split, and qualified for EU Masters on July 21.

Important to note is that the Blix report suggests Heretics will only be buying 80 percent of the Misfits spot, meaning Heretics may enter the league in a partnership with Misfits rather than as an entirely separate organization.