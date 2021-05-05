Sources: eUnited propose merger with OpTic Gaming - Dexerto

North American esports organization eUnited have proposed a merger with OpTic Gaming, documents obtained by Dexerto show.

OpTic Gaming CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez is planning to wholly acquire Call of Duty League franchise OpTic Chicago, as reported by Dexerto on May 4. In line with the report, they are searching for financial partners to assist with the acquisition. Documents show that eUnited, who previously fielded Call of Duty teams pre-CDL, have proposed a merger with the OpTic brand.

Described as a “unique investment opportunity” in one document, eUnited put forward a business move that would see OpTic Gaming, OpTic Chicago, and eUnited all held under one ownership umbrella. The venture was described as an opportunity to “help OpTic grow” by “merging operations” with the organization.

Interestingly, the pitch also suggests that eUnited will field a team in the upcoming Halo esports circuit by 343 Industries and Esports Engine. At the time of publication, they have not announced their involvement in the franchise.

While sources indicate that this merger is unlikely to go ahead, eUnited planned to take control over “back-office operations” and provide administrative support to H3CZ and OpTic — the organization he only obtained control over again in late 2020.

The four pillars of the suggested merger would have seen the company focus on competition (franchised leagues and collegiate esports), content (online programming, podcasts, and a digital agency), commerce (subscription services, gambling and merchandise), and community (fan engagement initiatives and community businesses).

May 2021’s report reveals that the current state of OpTic Chicago is in flux, with OpTic CEO H3CZ looking to divest from NRG and bring the Call of Duty League franchise along with him. Both OpTic Gaming and eUnited declined to comment.

eUnited’s planned moves over the past 18 months indicate that they are indeed looking to get involved in something bigger than just themselves. They were involved in a potential deal with Houston-based real estate investor Lee Zieben in September 2019, with reports stating that he planned to buy the organization alongside former OpTic-associated Overwatch franchise Houston Outlaws.

Both the Outlaws and eUnited plans fell through for Zieben, with the former eventually being sold to Beasley Media Group by Immortals Gaming Club. In June 2020 eUnited entered an agreement to go public on the TSX Venture Exchange with Backstageplay in June 2020. This merger plan was terminated in November 2020 due to “difficult market conditions.”

For now, it’s unknown whether OpTic Gaming and OpTic Chicago will be united under H3CZ’s ownership and, if so, who will financially contribute towards making it a reality.