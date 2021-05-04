Sources: H3CZ looking to solely own OpTic Chicago and divest from NRG - Dexerto

OpTic Gaming CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez is planning to wholly acquire the OpTic Chicago Call of Duty League franchise and divest his ownership in NRG, according to sources familiar with the situation.

H3CZ is aiming to divest from NRG, the org he joined in September 2019, and own the OpTic Chicago franchise alongside new financial partners, sources have informed Dexerto. Multiple parties are interested in being involved, though no final decision has been made as to which he will work with going forward. H3CZ declined to comment.

Rodriguez became a co-owner and co-CEO of NRG alongside Andy Miller after he believed he had lost ownership of OpTic Gaming forever. Together with NRG, they purchased a slot in Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty League and created a new brand, the Chicago Huntsmen, which became a major recipient of the former OpTic CEO’s attention.

What was once the Huntsmen later became OpTic Chicago when H3CZ officially purchased the OpTic Gaming brand off of Immortals Gaming Club in October 2020. Now, he wants the franchise entirely under his ownership and control.

Things have been quiet in the public realm between the two parties since control was obtained over the organization Rodriguez had built for the past decade. No official communication had been published regarding the business relationship between him, Miller, and NRG, though we know now it’s because they’re still in the process of finalizing the new arrangement.

Read More: H3CZ acquires OpTic Gaming from Immortals

Speculation regarding a divide manifested online when The NRG Duo Podcast, hosted by the two co-CEOs, stopped uploading episodes in November 2020.

During the process of OpTic Gaming returning to their former CEO, 100 Thieves — led by former OpTic star Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag — joined the Call of Duty League with their own franchise, the Los Angeles Thieves.

While no decision has been made as to who will co-own the franchise alongside H3CZ, it’s clear that he’s opting to concentrate all of his time and effort on OpTic Gaming and their team in the CDL as soon as possible.

While OpTic Chicago competes in Call of Duty, OpTic Gaming currently fields no teams — in the past, they’ve participated in the likes of Halo, Gears of War, and Counter-Strike.