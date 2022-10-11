Esports veterans MonteCristo and Thorin launch media network Last Free Nation

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Esports industry veterans Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles and Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields have launched Last Free Nation, a multi-platform podcast and digital network, with renowned media entertainment executive Peter Morris brought in as CEO.

The independent podcast network features a roster of esports shows with some of the biggest names in the industry, including MonteCristo, Thorin, Richard Lewis (Dexerto’s Editor-at-Large), Christian ‘IWillDominate’ Rivera, Wolf Schröder, and Daniel ‘Dgon’ Gonzales.

Last Free Nation is described as the “only independent, talent-owned destination in the world of esports dedicated to giving fans access to the most respected and notorious talent in esports sharing real opinions, hot takes, and dynamic conversations,” according to its launch press release.

MonteCristo has been in the esports industry for over a decade as a broadcaster, league commissioner and business owner. He has worked for various event organizers as part of the on-air team in multiple games, including League of Legends, Overwatch, and CS:GO. He was also an owner in esports organization Renegades in 2015 and 2016, and served as commissioner of the now-defunct Flashpoint CS:GO league.

Thorin has a similar storied history in esports as a journalist, content creator and analyst across multiple titles, winning the Esports Journalist of the Year award in 2017. He has worked alongside MonteCristo on multiple shows over the years, and the pair also played a key role in developing the concept behind Flashpoint, where Thorin served as creative director and analyst.

Leading the strategy and business operations for LFN will be Peter Morris as CEO. He brings a wealth of experience from his years working with PodcastOne, Barstool Sports, IMAX, and Funny Or Die.

“I’ve been lucky to be on the rocket ship of fast-growing media companies during my career and am especially thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Monte, Thorin and our unparalleled talent to light the fuse on this one as the audience for esports continues to explode and we conquer the podcast and digital media landscape with innovative, authentic, and bold content for our fans,” said Morris.

Last Free Nation looks to disrupt esports media

The podcast network will bring along popular shows like “Summoning Insight”, “Revenge of By the Numbers”, and “The Four Horsemen” while also launching new talk shows like “Power Spike” – a League of Legends product that will feature MonteCristo, IWillDominate, and Dgon.

“In an industry controlled by video game publishers and tournament organizers, esports fans crave more than commoditized content, they want to connect with authentic voices,” Thorin said in a press release.

“Last Free Nation will provide a space for talent of diverse viewpoints to come together to provide honest and entertaining conversations.”