Cloud9 announce One Piece merch collection in collaboration with Toei Animation

Cloud9 have announced its collaboration with Toei Animation which will feature merchandise inspired by the anime ‘One Piece.‘

Another anime merchandise collection has been announced, this time from Cloud9. The North American esports organization announced a collaboration with the studio that creates the animation for ‘One Piece,’ Toei Animation, on December 5.

The collaboration features hoodies, shirts, sweatpants and more. The apparel’s designs were inspired by the iconic characters from One Piece like Roronoa Zoro and Tony Tony Chopper. The clothes also feature the star hat pirate flag design.

“Our team is thrilled to collaborate with Toei Animation on this exciting ‘One Piece’ collection,” Jack

Etienne, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloud9 said in a press release. “We wanted to create a collection that not only celebrates the world of esports but also pays tribute to one of the most beloved anime series of all time.”

Cloud9 One Piece apparel will be available soon

The limited-time sale will start on December 9. Fans in California can head to Venice Beach on that day to purchase the merchandise in person a a pop-up shop, while everyone else can buy the clothes over the internet at Cloud9’s online storefront.

The collaboration comes as ‘One Piece’ has become more popular than ever. The long-running series had a live-action show released on Netflix this year and the series’ main character Monkey D. Luffy was featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

The anime series started airing way back in 1999 and has released over 1,000 episodes to date.

This collaboration is another in a long line of anime and anime-adjacent projects from esports organizations. Team Liquid, TSM and 100 Thieves have all had at least one collaboration with an animation studio with popular anime like Naruto, Dragon Ball Z and Full Metal Alchemist.

