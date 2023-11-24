Astralis sign Heroic duo for CS2 after cadiaN drama sparks rivalry again

Astralis have moved Christian ‘Buzz’ Andersen and Johannes ‘b0RUP’ Borup to the bench, with the former Heroic duo of Martin ‘stavn’ Lund and Jakob ‘jabbi’ Nygaard joining the roster – a move foreshadowed by Heroic themselves.

With CS2’s first competitive season now underway, Astralis’ roster was immediately on the rocks, after reports that the organization was targeting the Heroic duo of jabbi and stavn.

Heroic had tried to have the duo resign with them with longer contracts, after meeting their demand to bench IGL cadiaN, but the duo supposedly reneged on the agreement, instead stating their intention to join Astralis.

Although Heroic made clear they wanted to retain their services, the move has now been facilitated, with new firepower now injected into the Astralis lineup.

Making way for the new arrivals are Buzz and b0RUP. Buzz joined Astralis after being discovered by teammate Nicolas ‘device’ Reedtz in FACEIT pug matches, and was fast-tracked to tier one Counter-Strike, just as CS:GO was coming to an end.

While many expected that Buzz would potentially keep his spot on the roster, with possibly Victor ‘staehr’ Staehr making way instead, perhaps the roster felt he was not quite ready for the highest level of play.

As for Heroic, their roster situation remains somewhat unclear too. cadiaN and dupreeh are both playing for them as stand-ins for the time being, with the team having already eliminated their Danish rivals at the BLAST Fall Finals.

Astralis CS2 roster