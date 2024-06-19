Arena Breakout Infinite ending beta and will go quiet for a “few months”

After more than a month of beta testing, Arena Breakout Infinite devs finally announced when they’ll conclude the first round of this closed testing period.

Developed by Tencent, Arena Breakout Infinite is the free-to-play competitor to Escape from Tarkov that stirred controversy. Tarkov devs lashed out at it as it tried to poach players from Battlestate Games’ shooter.

Arena Breakout Infinite’s closed beta will end on June 28, 2024. Matchmaking will stop at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET / 4 am BST and servers will go offline an hour later. The closed beta started on May 8 and was supposed to end on May 23.

However, the devs extended the beta after receiving a positive response from the community. This means at the time of writing, you still have 9 days left to enjoy the game.

If you haven’t managed to grab a beta key yet, you can check out our guide which has all the necessary sign-up info.

The devs have also confirmed they’re working on new maps, weapons, features, and other optimizations, as their primary focus is now to create and deliver better content. No official info about maps or weapons in particular have been released yet.

They will “take all feedback into consideration” and will implement the necessary changes from the feedback in the coming months.

They didn’t reveal how long this development phase will last nor provide any concrete info about an official release date. They will, however, update us about the game’s progress.

Although the PC closed beta is coming to an end, you can try their mobile game that goes by the same name and is available on Google Play Store and App Store.

And if you want to play something similar on PCs, Escape from Tarkov is there for you, as well as the newly released Gray Zone Warfare.