How many YouTube views do you need to make money and how much does YouTube pay?

Monetization on YouTube and making a career out of it is the goal for most creators, but how many views does it take to make money on the platform? Let’s dive deeper into this question and a few considerations to keep in mind.

A successful career on YouTube is sought after by many, but very few people are able to make a career on the platform. As with any career, one thing that is always crucial is making a living from it.

Now, making money on YouTube has already been proven to be potentially lucrative by experts like Linus Tech Tips, MrBeast, MKBHD, and more. However, for beginners or newcomers, it is a challenging feat. Some of the most pressing questions you may have as you begin are things like how many views you need, or how much youtube pays.

That being said, our guide will cover all the info you need to know on how many YouTube views are required to start earning money. Additionally, we’ll also look at how much you could expect to make per 1000 views on the platform and much more. So, let’s jump right into it.

Unsplash.com: Nik It takes time to start making money on YouTube.

How many YouTube views to make money?

Ideally, you’ll notice your channel is starting to earn some revenue after every 1000 views on your videos. But, this is only after your channel gets accepted to the YouTube Partner Program. To make good earnings out of YouTube, you’ll want to starting crossing 100,000 views per video.

However, to get a proper answer to this question, it’s trickier than just these simple numbers. These are some of the factors that depend on how many views will make you money on YouTube:

The niche you choose

Your presentation and the value you’re providing

How satisfied your viewers are

How good the engagement is on your videos

The niche plays a major factor in deciding how many YouTube views you’ll need to make money. For example, channels that make videos on Finance and Technology typically make more money per 1000 views than those that make content around comedy or gaming.

YouTube channels are monetized by Google Adsense, and they pay more for those niches that are most profitable. However, some other ways to make money on YouTube include affiliate marketing, or selling a course, and brand deals in your videos, and it all depends on how good your selling game is.

If you can influence your viewers into buying a particular product using your affiliate link, you can start earning way more per 1000 views, even if your channel hasn’t been directly monetized yet.

How much money do you make per 1000 views on YouTube in 2023?

The amount you earn per 1000 YouTube views will vary greatly. On average, you can earn somewhere between $1 to more than $25 per 1000 views on YouTube. This again comes down to the specific content you are making.

As we mentioned earlier, Finance and Tech creators make more money per 1000 views than entertainment or gaming creators on YouTube. This is because the ‘RPM’ or Revenue Per Mille is higher on finance and technology, as advertisers find these niches more profitable than others.

You can check our article here to get an idea of how much money YouTubers make.

YouTube You need to have a good strategy to fulfill the YPP requirements.

How much does YouTube pay in 2023?

YouTube never publicly reveals how much they pay, because the rates are not stable. They may increase or decrease with time. However, we can give you an idea of the payment structure based on the countries and regions.

In 2023, YouTube pays more for views that come from countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

For countries from other regions of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa generate lesser revenue than the ones we mentioned above. And lastly, Asia and Pacific countries generate the least revenue on YouTube. You can get a better idea by using Google’s official Adsense calculator.

What are the YouTube Monetization requirements in 2023?

In 2023, you can get your channel accepted into the YouTube Partner Program in two ways:

1000 subscribers and 4000 public watch hours (in the last 365 days), or

1000 subscribers and 10 million public Shorts views (in the last 90 days).

YouTube introduced the second method of monetization in February 2023. Their policies can change at any time and we’ll update this section with the correct info once that happens.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about how many views you need to make money on YouTube.

