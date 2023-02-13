YouTuber pulls knife on stranger at airport after prank fails to work

Budding social media figure and aspiring rapper Nas Ebk pulled out a knife against a stranger in an airport after they failed to pull off a prank successfully.

The internet has reprimanded a YouTuber as a video of Nas Ebk pulling out a knife and threatening a couple has gone viral. He threatened physical harm after the couple was unable to recognize him while pulling a prank at an airport.

YouTuber Noticuz and YouTuber/ rapper Nas Ebk were performing various pranks around the airport, one of which involved claiming that other passengers’ baggage was their own. This led to an extreme encounter with one couple in particular, who, whilst defending their baggage, attempted to leave the situation.

However, this prompted Nas to call forth and threaten them, “we joking bro, it’s a joke… google me n* I’ll beat you up, stop playing with me.”

Nas then pulled out his knife against the couple, tossing various threats their way.

“What? I’ll stab you right now. How you feeling? How you feeling? What? You think you tough bro?”

His companion Noticuz stepped in between the two parties, attempting to defuse the situation from escalating. But this didn’t stop Nas from continuing to hurl threats toward the couple.

“I’ll stab your face right now, what, look, what you trying to do? Stop playing with me. I’ll cut your face open n*.”

Instagram: nasebk40 Many have expressed frustration against Nas Ebk.

Many have reprimanded the YouTuber for their actions, especially highlighting how unreasonable Nas was throughout the exchange.

Most of the comments vehemently agreed with one another, stating words such as “So you pull a knife on him because your prank was certified trash?” Some comments in particular highlighted irritation with YouTube pranksters in general.

“So your prank doesn’t go off the way you wanted and you want to stab him. SMH. That’s why I love the videos where the YouTube pranksters get beat up.”

Some have gone so far as to ask others to de-platform the rapper, especially considering the violent nature of his outburst.