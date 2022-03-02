YouTuber offers $10K reward after podcast host Tim Pool swatted 5 times in 2022

YouTuber ‘The Quartering’ is putting up a massive $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or group responsible for a series of swattings involving podcast host Tim Pool.

2022 has been a crazy year so far, but for Timcast host Tim Pool, it’s been a dangerous one, to say the least.

So far, Pool has had to deal with five separate swatting incidents with armed police showing up to his studio and now even his own personal home.

With the dangers appearing to escalate, fellow YouTuber TheQuartering is stepping up to help his friend by putting some money on the line in hopes of finding whoever is responsible.

I'm obviously not at home right now. Police are responding to all calls and we have armed guards — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 2, 2022

Tim Pool swatted five times in 2022

The podcast host was first swatted back in January, as police were called to his studio after reports of an active shooter on the property.

On January 18, he was swatted once again with Pool even claiming the second time was “worse” than the previous, though he didn’t give many details due to a possible security risk.

In the weeks that followed, the podcast was hit multiple times with the incidents escalating to new levels on March 1 when both the studio and Pool’s personal home were targeted.

last night we got swatted twice but there was a third incident that i dont think counts as a swatting. Someone called in a gas leak which resulted in the fire department and medical gearing up fortunately the cops already knew this was bogus and prevented dispatch — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 2, 2022

“Last night we got swatted twice. But there was a third incident that i dont think counts as a swatting.” he revealed on Twitter. “Someone called in a gas leak which resulted in the fire department and medical gearing up. Fortunately, the cops already knew this was bogus and prevented dispatch.”

With all this madness, TheQuartering is putting up $10,000 of his own money to anyone who has information that will lead to the arrest of those committing these dangerous acts.

I am offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person/group behind swatting Tim Pool. TheQuartering at Gmail. Identity will be kept anonymous. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) March 1, 2022

Swatting is a very serious problem in online communities such as Twitch and YouTube where law enforcement are sent to a streamer’s house under the impression that there is an emergency such as a hostage situation.

Notably, in 2017, a Call of Duty player was killed by police after a rival organized for authorities to be called, claiming that there was a violent dispute going on at his house.