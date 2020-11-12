 YouTuber Mariale accused of stealing video from smaller creator - Dexerto
YouTuber Mariale accused of stealing video from smaller creator

Published: 12/Nov/2020 18:30

by Alice Hearing
YouTuber Mariale accused of stealing content from HeyParis
YouTube: Mar/ YouTube: HeyParis

YouTuber ‘Mariale’ has been accused of stealing content after telling a dramatic story that was first posted by a smaller YouTuber called ‘HeyParis’ – and the feud just keeps escalating.

Mariale is a huge Venezuelan YouTuber based in Los Angeles with 13.4 million subscribers on her main channel. She is known for her beauty and fashion content, which she publishes in both Spanish and English, and often collaborates with YouTuber SSSniperWolf.

On Wednesday November 11, Mariale posted a ‘Storytime’ to her English-language channel which appeared to copy, word-for-word, another video from back in 2017 which was posted by HeyParis, making it seem as though it happened to her.

The original story by HeyParis recalled a time during which she was an employee at Sephora when her co-worker ruined someone’s wedding makeup. The video used the title, “Sephora employee ruins wedding,” which Mariale also used for her own upload.

Marielle YouTuber
Instagram: higuysimmar
Marielle has more than 13 million subscribers on her Spanish channel.

Paris quickly called Mariale out in a video titled, “YOUTUBER MARIALE STOLE MY ENTIRE STORYTIME WORD FOR WORD”, claiming that she was not given credit anywhere until Twitter users began to notice the story wasn’t hers. Paris said, “She is now monetizing and making revenue off of my story and my experience.”

Mariale initially deleted the video and stated she had done so “since some of you weren’t liking the idea of retelling other stories.” But shortly after, she posted her own full response to Paris, admitting that she had not asked for permission to use the story.

However, she defended herself, saying “the biggest thing that [Paris] says is that I never gave her credit, and that is completely false.”

She went on to explain that she had given her credit in the description box of the video, and felt that her viewers would recognize the story wasn’t hers, because she decided to name herself “London” while telling the story.

And the plot still thickens, as Paris has now uploaded another video calling Marielle a liar: “You need to take accountability and the people around you need to help you realize that lying is not smart when receipts are available. I don’t wanna keep going back and forth… but I will also continue to stand up for myself when people try and lie on my name for something that they know they did.”

How to watch Lil Nas X’s virtual Roblox concert: Start times

Published: 12/Nov/2020 17:57

by Daniel Megarry
Lil Nas X concert in Roblox
Roblox

Old Town Road rapper Lil Nas X is joining forces with Roblox to host an interactive, virtual concert. Here’s how you can watch for free.

Lil Nas X has spent most of 2020 teasing his debut album, the follow-up to his wildly successful 7 EP. But before we get that, he’s debuting a Christmas single called Holiday, and the first live performance will take place on the Roblox gaming platform.

The massively popular multiplayer title was originally released back in 2006, and currently boasts over 150 million monthly users. The game allows members of its online community to design their own games and jump into levels created by other players, too.

Lil Nas X Old Town Road
YouTube
Lil Nas X will perform a virtual concert in Roblox

The concert will be hosted in an online event space custom-designed by Roblox for an immersive experience. It will feature several different themed stages, and use the latest in shadowing, lighting, and physically-based rendering (PBR) facial recognition technologies.

“We’re throwing the biggest virtual concert of 2020, and I hope everybody in the world can come check it out,” said Lil Nas X. “I feel very lucky to be the first artist to ever do this on Roblox. We had so much fun putting this together for my fans, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

How to watch Lil Nas X’s Roblox concert

If you want to take part in Lil Nas X’s interactive concert on Roblox, you can sign up for a free account right here, then tune in when the concert takes place.

The show is actually split into three different timezones. The main event (aimed at US audiences) takes place Saturday, November 14 at 1 PM PST; Asia’s encore takes place Saturday, November 14 at 10 PM PST; and Europe’s encore takes place Sunday, November 15 at 9 AM PST.

Streamers will likely be broadcasting the concert on YouTube and Twitch too, so you can catch the action there if you miss it in-game.

Lil Nas X Roblox concert schedule
Roblox
There will be three concert showtimes for the US, Asia and Europe to tune in

A pre-show Q&A with Lil Nas X will also be held Friday, November 13 at 4 PM PST.

Lil Nas X Roblox concert start times:

  • Pre-show: Friday, Nov 13 – 4PM PST / 7PM EST / 12AM GMT
  • US Concert: Saturday, Nov 14 – 1PM PST / 4PM EST / 9PM GMT
  • Asia Encore: Saturday, Nov 14 – 10PM PST / 1AM EST (Nov 15) / 6AM GMT (Nov 15)
  • Europe Encore: Sunday, Nov 15 – 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT / 6PM EU

Roblox have revealed that players can get limited-edition, in-game merchandise themed around Lil Nas X’s music videos for their avatars. These include neon headphones and a bejeweled cowboy hat, and will be available leading up to the day of the concert on November 14.

Virtual concerts are growing in popularity, thanks in no small part to the ongoing global health crisis which has put a temporary stop to the live music industry. When Travis Scott performed in Fortnite, it drew in an incredible 12.3 million concurrent viewers.