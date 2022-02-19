YouTuber Eugenia Cooney banned from Twitch and fans are split

Twitch streamer Eugenia Cooney has found themselves banned from the platform for the first time, with fans suspecting that it is due to lude content on their streams.

Eugenia Cooney is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer from California, known for fashion and cosplay content. Cooney has been known to dive into gaming too, often taking to the arenas of Valorant.

Fans of the streamer have been concerned about Cooney’s wellbeing for quite some time after personal revelations of her eating disorder came to light in a Shane Dawson documentary. Now, the content creator is facing their first ban since appearing on Twitch in 2018.

Advertisement

Eugenia Cooney faces first Twitch ban

On February 18, Cooney’s Twitch account was noted as banned by Twitter account StreamerBans. The post itself doesn’t detail the rationale behind it, nor does Twitch publicly reveal their reasoning for a ban.

Though, viewers of Cooney’s channel have discerned that the streamer may have landed in hot water because of some lude behavior on stream. One commenter claimed: “She’s been flashing for weeks now. Twitch finally caught on after she flashed her breasts.”

Fellow content creator @AshterialTtv corroborated this too: “I’m suspecting the ban is from her flashing her panties as it’s happened a lot recently.”

Advertisement

Cooney’s behavior warrants a long ban on Twitch in the eyes of some viewers, with one stating: “Needs to be a lot longer than 1 day, IMO. She’s been flashing her community for months upon months now.”

However, some fans and casual viewers alike have poured in their support for Cooney. Commentor @SchalaZeal said: “I know a bit about her. Despite the ban, I hope she’s doing better these days.”

Another fan of Cooney added “Some people reaaaaally showing their true colors in these replies. She did the right thing by deleting the VOD.”

Cooney herself has remained inactive on her social media accounts since the ban and it remains to be seen as to how long she’ll be suspended.