Jeffree Star accused of groping underage boy at concert - Dexerto

Jeffree Star has been accused of groping an underage boy at a concert without their consent. The allegation comes after multiple people stepped forward with allegations against the former musician turned YouTube beauty star in 2020.

The latest set of sexual assault allegations against Jeffery Star were made public by TikTok user Drake Cherry.

In a video, Cherry alleged Star walked up to him at a concert at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, California ⁠— an all-ages venue ⁠— and “grabbed [his] a**.”

“In between one of the bands, I went outside to have a cigarette, and then I bent over to tie my shoe and someone grabbed my ass. Someone grabbed my f**king a**. It was like a f**king grab, not a [tap],” he said.

Advertisement

“I immediately popped up, and you’re never going to guess who is was ⁠— Jeffree Star grabbed my a**.”

Cherry said that he was underage at the time, but did not confirm exactly how old he was, or when the incident took place. The video is still live on TikTok, with over 28,000 views and 3,000 likes.

Star, now 35, has been accused numerous times of sexual assault.

One incident dating back to 2009 when he was 23 reportedly involved Star using a taser on a 18-year-old homeless teen and drugging them up before having unconsensual sex, according to an investigation by Insider in 2020.

That same investigation claimed Star repeated that behavior multiple times across 2009 and 2010, back when he was touring as an electropop musician. Star has repeatedly denied these claims.

Advertisement

Star is yet to comment on the latest set of allegations.