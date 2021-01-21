Logo
David Dobrik reveals his “biggest regret” after losing out on $13 million with Tesla

Published: 21/Jan/2021 14:22

by Jacob Hale
David Dobrik gift 5 teslas
Instagram: daviddobrik

David Dobrik

David Dobrik has revealed the biggest regret of his life, after missing out on a life-changing amount of money with Tesla.

It’s fair to say that Dobrik isn’t exactly strapped for cash. He made insane amounts of money becoming a YouTube sensation, though his vlogs are currently on hold with the ongoing global health situation, uploading just once since the start of March 2020.

However, as they say, money breeds money, and David will have multiple revenue streams from which to continue his Hollywood lifestyle.

One of these revenue streams seems to be through trading stocks and shares, and claims his biggest regret has come as a result of this.

david dobrik mindblown by tesla
YouTube: David Dobrik
Dobrik’s Tesla has become synonymous with his content.

David has been known for his love of his Tesla in recent years, but it seems that his love is more than just that of a customer: he actually invested in the company three years ago.

While this looks like a stroke of genius, with how much Tesla has grown, David actually messed up big time by getting cold feet and pulling out around a week later for $7000.

In a TikTok posted by the star, he shows an old clip of his VIEWS podcast in which he reveals he ploughed $1m into the company. With just a $7000 profit in a week, David decided to crunch the numbers… and it’s not pretty.

He said: “I did the math and today, I could have sold the same stock for $13 million… F**k me.”

@daviddobrik

biggest regret of my entire life hahaha

♬ original sound – DAVID DOBRIK

It’s almost impossible to imagine the pain David felt seeing that figure pop up on his calculator.

Making 13 times your investment is always a solid return, but when we’re talking literal millions, the regret must be unfathomable to us regular folk.

Needless to say, Dobrik has probably built his wealth a considerable amount more since then, so he’s probably more willing to see these investments out now. Hopefully, he’ll never miss out on a near-$13m profit again.

Josh Richards has perfect response to Jackson Mahomes hitting on Nessa Barrett

Published: 21/Jan/2021 13:01

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Jackson Mahomes/ Instagram: Josh Richards

Josh Richards Nessa Barrett TikTok

Josh Richards has posted a hilarious response after TikToker Jackson Mahomes tried to shoot his shot with Nessa Barrett.

Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett might not be in an official relationship right now, but all signs point to the two as a pretty solid pair, and they’re not exactly keeping it quiet.

In the last couple of months, Josh has given plenty of indication that he’s loved up, despite some previous attempts at denial that no one is convinced by, especially after their history together.

Josh and Nessa first got together in late 2019 when TikTok began to blow up and were together for nine months before breaking things off in August to “focus on ourselves.” But they stayed pretty close in the meantime, often appearing in vlogs together, making TikToks together, and posting images of them getting close. But when fans asked questions, they simply maintained they were best friends.

Josh Richards Nessa Barrett
Instagram: Josh Richards
Josh and Nessa started getting close again in Autumn 2020

However, Josh seemed to confirm that they are currently dating during his BFFs podcast with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. “That’s his girlfriend,” Portnoy said of the situation, to which Josh replied, “Yeah, that’s why she was on the show.”

But under Portnoy’s TikTok clip of the conversation, Nessa wrote “Weird,” she wrote. “I didn’t even know myself?” causing even more confusion for fans of the couple.

The lack of clarity also means that some are trying to flirt with Nessa. After she posted a TikTok lipsyncing to Lucky by Lil Nemo, TikToker Jackson Mahomes, also known as the brother of NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, duetted the video lipsyncing the words “Looking at me, I know you wanna f*** me, I’ll give you this d*** if you lucky” and added the caption “let me take you on a date.”

@joshrichards##stitch with @jacksonmahomes♬ original sound – Josh Richards


But Josh was not having it and promptly stitched the video with his own addition. He simply stood in front of the camera, and in silence, gestured towards Nessa sleeping on his bed, returned to look at the camera, and nodded while looking very proud of himself.

Jackson snapped back in the comments “She looks bored,” but Josh was quick to hit back with “long night prolly tired.”

The response leaves a pretty clear message to anyone trying to flirt with Nessa, and perhaps this will lead to confirmation that the pair are exclusive in 2021.