David Dobrik reveals his “biggest regret” after losing out on $13 million with Tesla

David Dobrik has revealed the biggest regret of his life, after missing out on a life-changing amount of money with Tesla.

It’s fair to say that Dobrik isn’t exactly strapped for cash. He made insane amounts of money becoming a YouTube sensation, though his vlogs are currently on hold with the ongoing global health situation, uploading just once since the start of March 2020.

However, as they say, money breeds money, and David will have multiple revenue streams from which to continue his Hollywood lifestyle.

One of these revenue streams seems to be through trading stocks and shares, and claims his biggest regret has come as a result of this.

David has been known for his love of his Tesla in recent years, but it seems that his love is more than just that of a customer: he actually invested in the company three years ago.

While this looks like a stroke of genius, with how much Tesla has grown, David actually messed up big time by getting cold feet and pulling out around a week later for $7000.

In a TikTok posted by the star, he shows an old clip of his VIEWS podcast in which he reveals he ploughed $1m into the company. With just a $7000 profit in a week, David decided to crunch the numbers… and it’s not pretty.

He said: “I did the math and today, I could have sold the same stock for $13 million… F**k me.”

It’s almost impossible to imagine the pain David felt seeing that figure pop up on his calculator.

Making 13 times your investment is always a solid return, but when we’re talking literal millions, the regret must be unfathomable to us regular folk.

Needless to say, Dobrik has probably built his wealth a considerable amount more since then, so he’s probably more willing to see these investments out now. Hopefully, he’ll never miss out on a near-$13m profit again.