YouTuber AngryGinge apologizes for “poverty” chant at football match

British YouTuber AngryGinge13 is facing backlash for “mocking” poverty by singing along to a chant at a football match.

AngryGinge13 has quickly made a name for himself in the streaming world, with TikToks going viral left, right, and center showing his heated moments while live on stream.

However, recently Ginge has come under fire for “mocking poverty” after singing along to a chant at a football match.

AngryGinge apologizes for food poverty chant

Known for being a Manchester United fan, AngryGinge attended their recent November 26 fixture at Everton’s Goodison Park, during which he sang along to a chant about food poverty.

Since then, the YouTuber has received a ton of backlash for singing along, leading to an apology.

“Genuinely sorry for changing that chant,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “I didn’t think about what it meant, and as someone who comes from that background, I feel your anger and can only apologize. Genuinely am disappointed in myself and am very sorry.”

Also posting a video, the man explained he got “caught up in the moment”, and explained he sympathizes with his fans. “I’m so sorry I sang that chant. I just got caught up in the moment and didn’t even think what it actually meant,” he said.

According to the YouTuber, he didn’t fully understand what the chant meant, and coming from a similar background himself he understands the backlash.

“I’m so sorry I sang it, genuinely I’m so sorry if I’ve offended you. I myself have come from that background 100%, I have come up on a council state, £1 microwave meals every f**king night,” he explained.

“I 100% feel with you and sympathize with you. I’m so sorry I’ve said that. I genuinely meant nothing by it. I got caught up, I was singing the chants.”

He added: “I’m deeply deeply so sorry if I’ve offended. I’m so disappointed, to be honest. I’m just so apologetic, I understand your anger 100%. It’s f**king wrong, it is.”

Fans have suggested for the YouTuber to donate money to local food banks to show he’s sorry. “Donate some money to the local foodbanks,” one wrote. “Donate some of your money to foodbanks in Liverpool and all is forgotten,” said another.

For more news and other viral stories, check out the rest of Dexerto.