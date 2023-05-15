YouTuber Airrack sneaks into NBA playoff game by impersonating player

YouTuber Airrack has gone viral yet again after uploading a video showing how he snuck into an NBA playoff game by impersonating one of the players.

YouTuber Airrack has exploded in popularity over the last few years, amassing over 13 million subscribers on his channel.

His videos receive millions of views, including one where he snuck into the 2022 Super Bowl and another where he snuck into the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight.

On May 10, Airrack uploaded a TikTok video revealing how he snuck into an NBA game by impersonating one of the players.

Article continues after ad

Airrack goes viral after sneaking into NBA game

In the upload, Airrack shares each step he took to gain access to the Crypto Arena by impersonating LA Lakers star Austin Reeves due to their similarities.

“I’m just going to pretend to be him. I rented his exact car, replicated his most common pre-game outfits, and most importantly, changed my eye color from blue to brown,” he explained.

His car was checked over by security as they went to drop Airrack off, and the YouTuber made it through the metal detector effortlessly before just walking straight to the court.

Article continues after ad

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 5.4 million views and over a thousand comments in less than a week’s time.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments as well.

“Bro boutta have the real Austin Reaves escorted by security,” one replied.

Another commented: “Bro gonna get a lifetime ban just like big daws.”

“Bro just got a few guys to lose their jobs,” a third fan said.

This is just the latest bit of Airrack’s viral antics and we’ll have to wait to see what he has up his sleeve for the next one.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.