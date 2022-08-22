YouTube is rolling out podcast section to rival Spotify

YouTube has begun rolling out a podcast section on its website, bringing more value to the platform as they begin to rival Spotify as a one-stop shop for media.

Over the last few years, YouTube has continued growing its platform to make it a one-stop shop for everything from music, to short and long-form videos, and live streams.

Initially called YouTube Red, the company’s streaming service has gained popularity over the years thanks to the added ability to use close the mobile app while listening to videos on top of its vast selection of media.

The Google-owned website launched YouTube Premium in 2018, bringing the company into the industry of music streaming alongside Apple Music and Spotify.

YouTube has now begun rolling out a specific page for podcasts, furthering their discoverability.

YouTube YouTubes Explore page now links to a podcast section.

YouTube rolls out podcast section

Thanks to a report on August 21 from 9to5google, we know that YouTube’s podcast page has begun its rollout to users around the world.

The page began rolling out to users in late July 2022, but it appears that the company has ramped up its launch as more and more users are seeing the page.

Once you have access, you’ll see some of the most popular podcasts across YouTube, including Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE, Nelk Boys‘ Full Send Podcast, and even Ethan Klein’s H3 Podcast.

YouTube YouTube Podcasts provide a one-stop shop for the platform’s best-performing podcasts.

The specific podcast section provides a link on the site’s ‘Explore’ page, and users can go directly to it through the specific link.

It’s unknown what will happen to the Google Podcast app as the feature continues to roll out, but given that YouTube Music eventually replaced Google’s app… it’s only a matter of time.

We’ll have to wait to see how they integrate podcasts into the YouTube Music app, though.