YourRAGE joins FaZe Clan and reveals move from Twitch to Kick

Internet star YourRAGE revealed that he’s signed with FaZe Clan as a content creator and is moving from Twitch to Kick.

Over the last few years, YourRAGE has skyrocketed in popularity with hilarious gaming content and Just Chatting streams, where he hangs out and chats with members of his community.

He’s close friends with Twitch star Kai Cenat as well, having appeared on many of Kai’s streams and YouTube videos with the rest of the AMP crew.

On August 14, 2023, Rage signed with FaZe Clan and is moving his live streams from Twitch to Kick full-time.

YourRage signs with FaZe & moves to Kick

After uploading his announcement video to Twitter, fans flooded the comments with their thoughts about the shock announcement.

“I never thought I’d join a gaming org, but I’m going all in with FaZe,” said FaZe YourRAGE in a press release sent to Dexerto.

“With FaZe by my side, we’re going to experiment with new formats, introduce new content and invest in my stream. I’m beyond blessed to have grown my community to its size today but know it’s about to get even crazier.”

Alongside his new contract with FaZe Clan, YourRAGE also revealed to fans that after several years of building his Twitch channel up to a massive 1.4 million followers, he’s signed a contract with Kick.

Following in the footsteps of xQc and Amouranth, Rage is set to begin streaming on the new green platform immediately.