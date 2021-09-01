xQc leaves Twitch chat stunned after suffering freak leg injury

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has sparked concern throughout his fanbase after claiming he suffered a recent leg injury that he claims “nothing” can fix.

One of the biggest streamers on Twitch has, apparently, suffered a serious injury to his leg.

On September 1, an xQc update account posted to Twitter, claiming that xQc had given fans an alert in an offline Twitch chat.

According to the chat logs, xQc has possibly torn the ACL on his right leg, although his message indicates that both legs might be harmed.

While his messages make the situation sound quite serious, xQc claims he won’t be going to the hospital, writing: “Going to the hospital won’t help. If it’s torn or pulled, it’s donezo. Nothing can save it.”

The streamer went on to explain how he’d sustained the torn ACL, claiming he’d done “some weird run and fall at a terrible angle” and had fallen “on my folded leg, at a twisted angle.”

“Well, something is torn or f**ked inside my knee, regardless. If I’m lucky, it’s one of the laterals and it will heal.”

Fans are understandably concerned about xQc’s condition and are sending him well wishes on social media as we await further updates on his condition.