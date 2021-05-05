xQc making new GTA RP character after controversy over 'X' roleplay - Dexerto

xQc, the most popular streamer on Twitch and the most-watched GTA RP player too, has confirmed that he is creating a totally new character due to the backlash around his existing ‘X’ character.

Since NoPixel 3.0 launched earlier in 2021, xQc has been one of the most popular players to watch, but equally, has been involved in the most controversy.

From accusations of ‘bad RP’ to bans for supposedly ruining the experience for others, the former Overwatch pro player has had a tricky relationship with the server and its players.

On May 4, after another day of RP and related drama, xQc tweeted that he was considering quitting GTA RP outright.

“Everyone assumes everything I do is ‘out of character’,” he said. “Cutting clips and making me look bad when I try super hard to roleplay.

“I don’t think anyone genuinely likes ‘X’ or the interactions with him. I’ll either make a new character or quite RP tomorrow. Thanks for watching.”

Although he hinted at possibly quitting GTA RP totally, it looks like he’s avoiding that drastic step for now.

— xQc (@xQc) May 4, 2021

On May 5, he went live and included an update in his title to confirm his plans, stating a new character would be made later instead.

What role this new character will take is unclear, but presumably, he will try to make them generally less confrontational.

Fellow streamer Ludwig suggested that xQc’s problem was that as a big streamer, there’s pressure to be the “main character” when playing, but this is challenging when playing with and against other streamers.

Ludwig jokingly suggests that xQc should go on his own server and even hire players to fill it up, and then he can be the ‘main character’ without any issues.

GTA RP fans will be keen to see what new character xQc will come up with, and hopefully it can be less controversial in the community.