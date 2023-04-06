xQc bursts out laughing at guy pretending to be NPC to avoid police

While watching a live car chase, streamer xQC burst out laughing when one suspect exited a moving vehicle and pretended to be an NPC to evade police.

IRL streams have become an interesting source of entertainment over the years, with popular streamers reacting to live news clips and the like.

Police-involved car chases especially tend to draw quite the crowd online, as some chases often devolve into GTA-levels of outrageousness.

xQc isn’t immune to hosting such content on his streaming channels. And one recent broadcast saw the content creator react hilariously to a suspect’s behavior during a live police chase.

xQc reacts as suspect pretends to be NPC during police pursuit

During a recent stream, xQc (via Redditor CloudyEchos) followed an ABC7 story of a suspect trying to evade police in a stolen vehicle.

In the clip below, the driver slows down, lets one person out, then continues down the street. The suspect who exits the car jogs to a nearby sidewalk and shoves their hands in their pockets while slowly walking along. It’s a sad attempt at trying to appear like a normal pedestrian.

Unsurprisingly, this person’s strange NPC roleplay launched xQc into a fit of laughter as it played out on screen.

According to ABC7‘s reporting, the chase took place in the Pico-Union neighborhood in Central Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

In addition to the captured NPC roleplayer, at least two other people exited the stolen car during the lengthy pursuit.

The driver was eventually apprehended after cops deployed a spike strip that blew out all four tires. Sometimes, it seems the best GTA stunts really do happen IRL.