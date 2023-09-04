xQc laughs at his own MeatCanyon animation: “That’s actually pretty accurate”

MeatCanyon’s latest animation, Tragedy Of A Reaction Streamer, features a terrifying depiction of xQc. Now the mega-popular content creator has seen it himself, streaming his reaction.

Hunter August Hancock runs the YouTube channel ‘MeatCanyon’ where he frequently posts high-quality animations. He is known for his disturbing art style that amuses, horrifies, and grosses out viewers.

Often using pop culture for inspiration, MeatCanyon’s latest video — Tragedy Of A Reaction Streamer — seems to be based on a certain internet star: ‘xQc‘.

Now, xQc has seen the animation himself, sharing his reaction during one of his latest live streams.

xQc watched, clearly amused, as a goblin-esque version of himself streamed in MeatCanyon’s cartoon. Behind Goblin xQc were three maids, clearly paying homage to his recent bout of embarrassment. The maids were seen breaking into a secret vault that contained piles of gold — and something more sinister.

“Well that’s actually pretty accurate,” the real xQc said when he saw his depiction’s hunched form. In the cartoon, the maids grabbed their chosen goods before accidentally dropping a vase.

Goblin xQc quickly came chasing after them, sucking out the eyeballs of the two maids he caught and leaving the real xQc both laughing and perhaps, a little traumatized.

When the third maid fought back and it was revealed the vases contained eyes, the real xQc started to catch on to what was going on; “Wait is he collecting the views?”

At the end of Tragedy Of A Reaction Streamer, xQc said he “really liked it” and called the video “very fun”. Viewers of his reaction praised his sense of “humor” for not being offended by MeatCanyon’s depiction.

