xQc instantly quits Wordle after the word hits too close to home

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was left quitting Wordle after realizing that the answer was a bit too close to home for him.

New York Times’ daily Wordle puzzle remains one of the most popular games for streamers to play, but one of the recent answers did sit right with xQc.

During a December 3 broadcast, the French Canadian was solving the puzzle and after his first two word guesses of Earth and Attic helped him out, his third guess put him in a very awkward position.

After typing “Adopt,” all but the O were in the correct position, leaving viewers amused by how close the answer is to the name of xQc’s ex-girlfriend, Adept.

In an instant, xQc quit Wordle and proceeded to close his tabs, clearly baffled at the possibility that ‘Adept’ could be the answer.

A few moments after closing Wordle, xQc opened it and correctly guessed “adapt,” but the clip was wild enough to have been viewed nearly 200,000 times on Twitch.

The nasty breakup between xQc and Adept has been one of the biggest streamer stories of 2023.

Adept had claimed that she was married to xQc for three years and technically had ownership of xQc’s McLaren supercar because it was in her name. Furthermore, leaked documents state that Lengyel is prohibited from discussing the topic on stream.

For more streaming news, keep it locked to Dexerto.