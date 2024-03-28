xQc confirms he “won” every court case against Adept: “It’s all over”

xQc has reaffirmed that all of his legal dealings with Adept are now over after a year-long saga that was thrust into the spotlight.

The legal battle between xQc and Adept is officially over. The multiple court proceedings that lasted over a year have been entirely dealt with, as confirmed by xQc himself during a recent broadcast.

Amid a Kick stream with Destiny and Greekgodx, xQc misheard a congratulations from Destiny about a CS2 clip he hit, thinking he was congratulating him on completing his legal cases with Adept.

“I thought you were going to say congratulations on winning all my court cases…” xQc said in an offhanded comment during a March 27 stream. “Because that’s a f***ing win and a half.”

Fellow streamer Destiny asked if there were any legal proceedings still remaining, to which xQc confirmed, “Nah, I won everything, it’s all over.”

The content creators would go on to joke about xQc’s legal battle with Adept, comparing it to a silver CS2 match and that Adept “stood no chance”.

One particular xQc and Adept court case, which alleged sexual assault and violence, closed on August 31, 2023, with no convictions resulting from the criminal investigation. Later in December that year, xQc revealed from his end that it was “all over”.

In February 2024, xQc claimed that he was counter-suing Adept, saying he didn’t want to “take the fall” for all the legal fees that he incurred throughout the lawsuit. And given his latest comments, xQc claims to have won that battle too.