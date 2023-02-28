WWE legend Ric Flair makes $700,000 doing short Cameo clips

WWE legend Ric Flair has earned nearly $700,000 by starring in short cameo clips for wrestling fans.

With a career that stretches over half a century, Ric Flair is regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time.

He’s yet to truly step away from the ring, though. A match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 market Flair’s go at retirement as many may recall.

However, The Nature Boy has come out of retirement twice, with his last match taking place at SummerSlam 2022. But other lucrative endeavors still help bring in plenty of dough for the iconic wrestler.

Ric Flair makes a killing doing cameo clips for fans

During a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair fielded questions from fans about potentially returning to the WWE.

The WWE icon said he doubts the organization would ask him back, “because I’m too good at what I do. Even at my age. Trust me, I’m not talking about being a producer, [or] a writer. I’m talking about if they give me a microphone and let me have at it, you tell me.”

According to Outkick, Flair proceeded to share a screenshot with his co-host, Conrad Thompson, which showed that he’s made $669,861.71 in the last year and change. The money comes from his appearances in fan-requested videos, where he’ll feature for no more than two minutes or so.

Ric Flair Ric Flair on To Be The Man podcast

Charging $500 for each of the cameo clips allows Ric Flair to rake in a lot of extra cash. Evidently, the former WWE star and his brand continue to resonate with the public.

But as someone who’s retired about as many times as Jay-Z, it seems fair to assume his time away from the sport in one capacity or another may not be permanent.