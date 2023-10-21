Woman’s insane 15-year revenge on man who spat on her friend goes viral

A woman on TikTok has shared her “genuinely unhinged” story about how she sought revenge on a man for 15 years after he spat on her friend.

It is likely you have heard of the phrase “revenge is a dish best-served cold.” It dates back to 1782, translated from Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’s epistolary novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

The notion that states vengeance is most satisfying when exacted some time after the initial situation has cooled down. However, it seems one woman took the proverbial phrase to heart.

Going by ‘lindasolleyhurd’ online, Linda shared on TikTok her “genuinely unhinged” 15-year revenge on a man who once spat on and insulted her friend at a bar.

“15 years ago, when I was in college I went to a comedy show with a couple of friends,” Linda began. While at the show her friend accidentally knocked over a man’s drink, resulting in a heated situation.

“He stands up and calls her a ‘stupid, fat b****’… and then he spits on her,” Linda said. When she came to defend her friend, Linda too was met only with insults. So, she decided to enact revenge.

Finding the man of Facebook, Linda learned what his favorite TV shows were and proceeded to make fake accounts in order to spoil each upcoming episode. She said, “He would make these rage-filled Facebook statuses and Tweets like, ‘Who is sending me this?’”

This continued on and off for years before Linda decided she was over her grudge, but destiny would see the two cross paths again. Years later and with the man now engaged, Linda stumbled across his Reddit account.

“I see some pretty sinister stuff on his Reddit,” Linda said, explaining she then anonymously informed his fiance of what had been posted online.

The wedding was called off, resulting in a revenge plan that unexpectedly spanned 15 years. Viewers, however, were torn over the ethics of Linda’s actions, with one person writing, “So much energy wasted on harming someone. I have to wonder who would want to be with a person vindictive enough to do all of this ruin another person.”

