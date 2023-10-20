Woman goes viral for “dismantling” man’s life with TV spoilers for 15 years

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing how spent 15 years spoiling TV shows for a man who was rude to her and her friend, and it even included her ruining his engagement.

Getting on someone’s bad side can go a few ways. They’ll either give you the cold shoulder and a death stare whenever you bump into them, or they can take things to an extreme level.

In the case of Linda Hurd, she took things to an extremely high level with the sort of pettiness that we’ve not really seen before.

She took to TikTok on October 17 to recant a story about how, a few years back, she and a friend were attending a comedy night. As it came to an end, her friend got up out of her seat and accidentally spilled her drink on a man who sat behind her. The man then berated her and Linda, including spitting at her friend.

Woman goes viral sabotaging man with TV spoilers for years

While everyone went their separate ways that night, Linda decided to find the guy on Facebook a day later – noticing he was obsessed with Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead.

“This was back when you got one a week and you would do anything to avoid spoilers. So I went and found spoilers for all the upcoming episodes, make a couple of fake Facebook accounts and message him spoilers on a weekly basis,” Linda said in her video that has gotten over 4.4 million views.

Those spoilers would prompt the man to post “rage-filled” updates about the accounts, but she didn’t let it lay there. Linda also claimed that she found the guy’s Reddit account after she had a college class with him.

Fast forward a few years and noticing the guy had gotten engaged, she trawled his Reddit posts to find he was apparently posting “sinister” stuff on there, including photos of his would-be fiancee. Linda then sent those to her, prompting them to end their engagement.

Many viewers were impressed by her would-be detective work and appetite for revenge. “You’ve been quietly dismantling this dumb man’s life for yearsssss,” said one. “Your pettiness ended up saving that girl and I applaud you for that,” added another.

“He’s probably gotten his life back together. It might be time for more spoilers…,” another said as some urged her to post an update.

Some questioned the validity of things, asking how Linda had found him so easily on Facebook in the first place, but given she said they had college classes together, it probably wasn’t that hard.