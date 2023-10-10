Woman gets revenge on cheating ex-boyfriend with viral video

After catching her ex-boyfriend cheating, a woman got her revenge with a comical video that is now viral.

Though cheating usually persists longer than someone is willing to admit, the bottom line is — the cheater usually always gets caught.

For one woman, she had to go through the hardship of finding out her boyfriend was being unfaithful behind her back.

After breaking up, the woman took to TikTok to share a video to embarrass her cheating ex, resulting in many viewers praising her version of revenge.

Woman shares embarrassing video of her ex after saying she never would

Though it’s unknown how the woman found out her ex-boyfriend was cheating on her, she wasted no time sharing a comical video of him on her TikTok.

She captioned her now-viral video saying, “Was going through my drafts and screamed.” The woman added hashtags that read ‘thankfully not’ and ‘together forever.’

The irony in her caption lies with the song playing in the background, as lyrics like “together forever” could be heard.

The woman’s actual revenge was the content of her video. Not only did her ex-boyfriend dance to a Disney theme song, but he also did it while wearing a face mask and cozy pajamas that matched the woman’s.

The woman apparently told her ex that she would never post the video, as she wrote a text overlay saying, “Told him I’d never post this, but he also told me he’d never cheat, sooo.”

Those who viewed her TikTok video took to the comments to laugh along with her at the embarrassing moment for her ex, saying, “This is what every girl should do if this happens — you slayed.”

While another wrote, “Oh she ate and left no crumbs.”

Others applauded the girl for her revenge, saying, “I love the energy,” as well as, “My level of petty.”

Though some viewers also asked for more details regarding her breakup, the woman did not disclose anything in her revenge video.

